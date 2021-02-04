WWE Responds to NBC Moving More Sports to the USA Network

✖

Following this year's Royal Rumble, the WWE had some happy news to share with its investors, as the final quarter of 2020 was one of the most profitable for the organization, and during the latest investor call helmed by the higher-ups of World Wrestling Entertainment, they broke down how the move of NBC Sports content to USA Network would affect the WWE. The news broke last month that World Wrestling Entertainment had sold the streaming rights to its content to NBC to be viewed on their new streaming platform Peacock, highlighting big moves for both organizations in the near future!

The WWE investor call doesn't just have the internal minds of the organization examine the profits and losses of previous quarters, it also gives stockholders and listeners the opportunity to ask questions regarding the past, present, and future of the company. With one participant asking how NBC Sports' content shift to USA Network will ultimately affect the WWE, the current president and Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, had this to say regarding the change:

"We think it has no impact on us, the departure of NBC Sports Network. There'll be no effect on Raw or NXT."

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE has had to make a number of changes, but many of those changes have paid off for the organization. Though the company hasn't been able to fill seats for some of their biggest events in 2020 and beyond thanks to social distancing, they've implemented unique new changes that have proved successful such as the Thunderdome, which creates a virtual audience with fans watching from the comfort of their homes.

WWE's The Network has given fans access to a huge amount of the company's library, with fans having the ability to dive into the past major events of the organization while also watching their Pay-Per-View events for a monthly subscription cost. With the acquisition of their streaming content by NBC, it will be interesting to see if the streaming of their big events changes in any way as a result!

