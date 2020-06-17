WWE and NBC's Young Rock Series Debuting Midseason

✖

The Rock has already jumped from the squared circle of WWE to film and premium cable, but now he's heading to primetime network television with a new series titled Young Rock, and now we have a much better idea of when to expect it. The new series is based on Dwayne The Rock Johnson's childhood, and according to TV Line, the series will be held for a midseason debut. The show's first season will feature 11 episodes and The Rock is set to appear throughout the entire season, though we don't know in what capacity. Since it's based on his younger days, we imagine it's a narrator style appearance.

That said, he could always appear in the episodes as different supporting characters in his own life story, which might be fun. While we don't have many other details, we do know the show is being written by Fresh Off The Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang.

As for its midseason debut, it's in some good company, as Young Rock joins other midseason shows like Ellen's Game of Games, Good Girls, Kenan, Small Fortune, That's My Jam, True Story, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Mr. Mayor.

As for the rest of NBC's current 2020 schedule, here's what's on deck.

Monday: The Voice, Manifest

Tuesday: The Voice, This Is Us, New Amsterdam

Wednesday: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.

Thursday: Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime

Friday: The Blacklist, Dateline NBC

Saturday: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery, SNL Encores

Sunday: Football Night In America, Sunday Night Football

Young Rock will add one more project to Johnson's already packed filming schedule. Upcoming projects for Rock include Jungle Cruise (which is already filmed), Red Notice, Black Adam, The King, San Andreas 2, Doc Savage, and Big Trouble in Little China. That's also in addition to his regular work on Ballers and the always present possibility that he shows up on SmackDown, Raw, or WWE's other programming like The Bump or Backstage.

We're interested to see what Rock can do with the new series, especially in primetime.

