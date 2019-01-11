WWE About to Change Price of WWE Network?

Since it’s inception, WWE relentlessly reminded us that their version of Netflix, the WWE Network, was only $9.99. But it looks like that price is about to change.

Twitter user @AnswerTheTen just published a screenshot of a billing notification from the WWE Network. In the pop-up, it looks like WWE is ready to bump the Network price to $10.99 a month.

Looks like the WWE Network will $10.99/month very soon…. pic.twitter.com/okvq2yqPBI — Answering the Ten Count (@Answertheten) January 11, 2019

There have been rumors of WWE changing the pricing, but all of those stories involved WWE using a tired system. Going from $9.99 to 10.99 would be a sweeping change that would add a few million to WWE’s pockets. As of April of 2018, the WWE Network had just over two million subscribers, and while that number may be inflated by the number of trial periods WWE hands out, adding $1 from every account every month should net WWE an extra $25 million a year.

This price change has not been revealed by WWE themselves, so we’ll have to wait and see if this is indeed their plan. However, if WWE decided to collect an extra dollar, fans will most certainly be upset. On numerous occasions, #CancelTheWWENetwork has trended on social media. While that hashtag usually came after a Roman Reigns victory, it looks like it will soon be rebooted to fight off WWE’s attempted to get in fans’ pockets.

I wasn’t sure if I was going to keep @WWENetwork at $9.99 when my years ends… but, with a $1 increase, I guess @WWE has made the decision for me. — Keith White Jr. (@KeefWhiteJR) January 11, 2019

im far from a wwe apologist but give me a break so dramatic. They’ve added more live takeovers, uk takeover, wwe nxt uk and 205 live etc. 9.99 today inflation adjusted from 2014 is 10.64 today. Its 34 cents boo hoo — Farmer Burns (@RealFarmerBurns) January 11, 2019

However, there are calmer minds who think even at $11 the Network is still a bargain. Considering pay-per-views alone used to be $50, the Network is giving fans an extensive amount of contact and access for considerably less money. Even more, the addition of NXT, 205 Live, Network Originals, plus the delicious library of old school content still makes the Network a no brainer for dedicated fans or even just nostalgics.