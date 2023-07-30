Impact Wrestling's Eric Young Debuts Doctor Doom Inspired Mask

Eric Young recently made his surprise return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary, coming to Scott D'Amore's aid and shocking his old Violent By Design teammates. Young was team Canada and happy to take on the people who took him out in the first place, but for his first singles match since his return, he adopted a new look. In his match against Nick Aldis, Young came to the ring with a Doctor Doom-style mask over his face and a black hood over it, and the commentary team called him Doom Incarnate as he was making his way down to the ring. You can check out a look at Young's new gear below.

The mask itself is completely silver, and Young also has a new entrance to go with it. It's not really known what else will follow with it, but the more crossover with Doctor Doom and Marvel the better really. If Young starts walking to the ring in a green hood and robe, you'll know exactly what inspired it.

Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis. Eric Young with a Doom Incarnate gimmick. No mention of whether that ties into Super Eric, likely not though. #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/FMcCuSpZOc — Cameron Archer | Gloryosky (@gloryosky) July 28, 2023

Young made his return to Impact at Slammiversary, and he hadn't been in action in Impact over the past 9 months. That's because he had actually returned to WWE, one of many signings made during Triple H's early days of taking over WWE Creative. Young never actually appeared on WWE TV though, and then after Vince McMahon made his return to the company, Young requested his release. In an interview with PWInsider, Young revealed why he decided to leave WWE

"I signed up for one thing and it turned into something completely different. Personally, professionally, and more importantly for me, morally, I just couldn't work there anymore," Young said. "If you're a wrestling fan and you know what's going on, it was not a super difficult choice for me, to be honest."

"It was a dream come true, going back, the contract was fantastic and all this other stuff, and what I was poised to do on the TV show was excellent, but in the end, I would have had to answer to somebody that I'm just not willing to do," Young said.

"That's where we ended up now. I'm not mad or bitter about it, just like I wasn't last time," Young said. "Obviously, it's a massive mistake on one person's part, but a huge gain for IMPACT Wrestling. I'm still very good at this and it's something I'm very passionate about and something that I work myself to the bone to make the best possible outcome of each thing I'm in."

