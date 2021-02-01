Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Guarantee They're Returning to WWE

✖

Nikki and Brie Bella, aka The Bella Twins, have been teasing the idea of returning to the ring for one more WWE run for months. Brie was the first of the two to initially retire, stepping away in mid-2016 to focus on her growing family. Nikki would then continue to wrestle for several years after Brie's announcement, though she missed a considerable amount of time in 2016 while recovering from a serious neck injury and subsequent surgery. Neither of the former Divas Champions have competed since late 2018.

However, during a recent appearance on Ellen (hosted by guest host Mario Lopez) the two stated definitively that they intend on coming back to WWE to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

"When I heard about [WrestleMania in] Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills. And I said, 'Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.' They were made for us. There's another run in the Bella twins," Nikki said. "...At some point we're coming back."

This is far from the first time the two have brought up the women's tag titles, which were reintroduced to the company in February 2019. Since their introduction they've been held by teams such as Sasha Banks & Bayley, The IIconics, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka & Charlotte Flair and current champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. Nikki & Brie teased challenging Baszler and Jax during their first reign back in November, and revealed on their podcast back in 2019 that WWE once had plans for them to return right after WrestleMania 35.

"So Brie and I, we were gonna come back and fight for the tag titles after WrestleMania and we were gonna go against The IIconics for a few months — it was gonna be a lot of fun, really excited and you know, deep down inside, I kept having this weird feeling that I needed to get an X-ray on my neck, because for a while I wasn't feeling okay," Nikki explained at the time. "Brie knows, that in December, after Evolution, I just kept telling her, 'Brie, I feel off'. Like, my head doesn't feel right and I just kept feeling off and I even told her, 'Do you think I'm just super unhealthy?' But I live a very healthy lifestyle but I couldn't figure it out."