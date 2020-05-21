Nikki Bella Mourns the Death of Shad Gaspard
Since former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard's tragic death earlier this week, dozens of past and present WWE Superstars have taken to social media to offer their condolences. Nearly every single one of them say Gaspard was a loyal friend and wonderful person to work with on the road, and many are calling him a true hero for the way he acted in his final moments, making sure that the rescue team saved his 10-year-old son. Former Divas Champion and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella wrote one of the most heartfelt posts, writing on Instagram that "he always spread the light."
"RIP Shad Red heart🙏🏼 You truly have a magical soul," Bella wrote on Twitter. "Always made everyone laugh and smile. You will be so missed by so many. You are truly a superhero, forever and always. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to his family."
View this post on Instagram
I’ve be so extremely saddened by the news of Shad Gaspard @shadbeast13 ❤️ His soul is magical. He always spread the light. Every room he walked into he made it shine. Always smiling, always making people laugh. The time I was around him at WWE I never saw him have a bad day. And something I’ll never forget was how he was always for the WWE women, lifting their spirits up, involving them in his matches and storylines and always just being so encouraging to us even when we would come back from our two minute matches. He was always an unforgettable person. And now he will always live on as a legend and a true hero. What an amazing example of a father. Shad you are so beyond missed and loved. So much love, light, and prayers to his wife @silianagaspard, son, family and good friends. I am so, so sorry. ❤️✨
"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39," WWE's statement on Gaspard's death read. "... Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including 'Brothers' and 'Think Like a Man Too.' WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard's family, friends and fans."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.