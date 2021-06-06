WWE: The Nerdiest Ring Attire In Professional Wrestling History

There has been plenty of anime series and comic books based on the world of professional wrestling, with several colorful characters from the ring making their way into different mediums, and what better time than now to dive into the past of the WWE, NXT, and AEW to discover some of the nerdiest outfits worn by the biggest superstars. From the likes of Dragon Ball Z to My Hero Academia to Batman, superheroes and villains have been well represented by wrestlers who have done a fantastic job of wearing their love of nerd culture on their sleeves into the ring. What is your favorite wrestler attire of the geek variety? What pop culture series would you like to see a superstar of the WWE or AEW represent in the ring? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

The New Day - Power Rangers View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.E.G (@maineventgear) Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might not have Big E at their side in their latest matches as a tag team, as their "third wheel" continues his solo career, but that hasn't stopped them from showing their love of all things geek with their tribute to both the White and Green Rangers from Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. As fans of the series know, both of these Rangers are actually one in the same, as the power was wielded by Tommy Oliver. The New Day hasn't been afraid to wear their love of geek culture into the ring and this is definitely one of their best looks to date.

The New Day - Dragon Ball Z (Photo: WWE) Worn as a part of WrestleMania 32, the New Day practically got the ball rolling on anime being included in the world of professional wrestling by sporting Saiyan armor worn by the likes of Vegeta, Nappa, Raditz, and denizens of the Planet Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z. These outfits are definitely one of the most well-known clothing that the New Day has worn to date, and still remains a fan favorite not just for the trio, but for professional wrestling in general.

Ricochet - My Hero Academia's All Might (Photo: WWE) WWE's Ricochet hasn't been shy about his love of anime, specifically the series of My Hero Academia with his All Might gear. Dressing as the Symbol of Peace for the Crown Jewel event in 2019, it's clear that the high-flying superstar definitely gains inspiration from the number one hero in the anime world created by Kohei Horikoshi.

Pentagon Jr - The Joker Are you ready????? Tonight @AEW #pentajoker pic.twitter.com/0IZUBpU1N8 — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) May 31, 2021 Pentagon Jr. is one of the best wrestlers in the roster of All Elite Wrestling, performing some dizzying attacks following his career as a part of Lucha Underground alongside Fenix, and the latest event for the company saw the masked brawler altering his normal appearance to look far more like the Clown Prince of Crime. Pentagon might not be as crazy as the Joker, but his brutality in the ring certainly matches the most well-known Batman villain.

Seth Rollins - The X-Men (Photo: WWE) Sporting an outfit to honor Marvel's mightiest mutants during WWE's 2019 Extreme Rules, the Smackdown Savior Seth Rollins showed his love for the X-Men with a suit that looks like it was ripped straight from the pages of Grant Morrison's run on the superhero team. Much like The New Day, this isn't the only outfit that Rollins has worn honoring comic book characters, having also sported vests designed to look like the Mad Titan Thanos and the Avengers gear in Endgame.

Finn Balor - Marvel's Carnage (Photo: WWE) Finn Balor's "Demon" days might be behind him, but many fans will never forget when he would dive into the world of comic books, most specifically with a cadre of makeup outfits honoring Spider-Man, Venom, and the insidious Carnage. With Venom: Let There Be Carnage set to release into theaters later this year, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if Balor decided to dust off the makeup kit and take on the appearance of a symbiote once again, specifically the one that's wrapped around Cletus Kassady.