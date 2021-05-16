WWE WresleMania Backlash: Rey Mysterio Gear Has Fans Thinking of Batman
WWE WrestleMania Backlash is set to continue a number of feuds from the earlier, biggest event of the year in the world of professional wrestling, but a new feud was forged as Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik challenged the Dirty Dawgz for the Tag Team Titles, and it seems as if Rey Mysterio Sr is calling on the power of the Dark Knight for an assist. With the elder Mysterio deciding to enter the ring by himself following the Dirty Dawgz assault on Dominik, the superstar entered the ring with a grey and blue aesthetic that definitely have fans thinking of Batman.
What do you think of Rey Mysterio wearing gear that looks so close to the costume of Gotham's dark protector? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Check out the full card for WrestleMania Backlash below:
Sheamus def. Ricochet (Kickoff)
Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro SmackDown
Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley SmackDown
Tag Team Championships: The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio
Damian Priest vs. The Miz (Lumberjack Match)
Rey Mysterio with the Batman & Dominik with the Joker#WMBacklash— Macho T 💪 #WWE2K22 (@ItsMachoT) May 16, 2021
left image credit: @wrestlelamia pic.twitter.com/YXF3xPU8Pg
Old school Batman Rey Mysterio attire #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/f0lqTQctpX— DRADA LEE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) May 16, 2021
Rey Mysterio rocking the Batman tonight 🔥 #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/ussDid2j0l— TM161 (@TavonMyers161) May 16, 2021
Getting some good ol' classic Batman vibes from Rey Mysterio. I dig it. #WMBacklash— Corey Michaels (@coreymacdazzle) May 16, 2021
Special mention for Rey Mysterio and his classic Batman gear at #WMBacklash. pic.twitter.com/aOhe4fcamM— Alistair McGeorge (@AlistairMcG) May 16, 2021
Rey Mysterio’s out here looking like old-school Batman!#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/vhrRUuXzbF— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) May 16, 2021
Is there a more Toyetic wrestling figure than Rey Mysterio?
Love his OG Batman costume tonight.#WMBacklash— Mike D. (@DouceyD) May 16, 2021
REY MYSTERIO LITERALLY SAID I SEE YOUR CRUELLA GEAR CHARLOTTE AND I RAISE YOU WITH BATMAN 66— D.J. (@mayerobeyer) May 16, 2021
#wmbacklash Rey mysterio paying homage to Adam west with his Batman gear pic.twitter.com/5ARLApT2Ue— Sj ranks (@jordanrankin4) May 16, 2021