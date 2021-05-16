WWE WresleMania Backlash: Rey Mysterio Gear Has Fans Thinking of Batman

WWE WrestleMania Backlash is set to continue a number of feuds from the earlier, biggest event of the year in the world of professional wrestling, but a new feud was forged as Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik challenged the Dirty Dawgz for the Tag Team Titles, and it seems as if Rey Mysterio Sr is calling on the power of the Dark Knight for an assist. With the elder Mysterio deciding to enter the ring by himself following the Dirty Dawgz assault on Dominik, the superstar entered the ring with a grey and blue aesthetic that definitely have fans thinking of Batman.

What do you think of Rey Mysterio wearing gear that looks so close to the costume of Gotham's dark protector?

Check out the full card for WrestleMania Backlash below:

Sheamus def. Ricochet (Kickoff)

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro SmackDown

Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley SmackDown

Tag Team Championships: The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

Damian Priest vs. The Miz (Lumberjack Match)