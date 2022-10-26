WWE Fans Excited to See The Rock's Daughter Ava Raine Make NXT TV Debut

WWE NXT's creepy group Schism just got a major boost, as tonight's episode of NXT finally revealed who the group's mysterious fourth member was. Over the past few weeks, there's been a mysterious figure in a mask and red cloak in the crowd, and It turns out that the mystery person is none other than Ava Raine, aka The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson. Fans aren't sure what to think of her aligning with Schism, but they are beyond excited for Raine to finally be on WWE TV, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.

Johnson has already been a part of NXT's live shows, and not too long ago delivered her first promo in front of a live crowd. The promo was well received and now she's finally a part of the mix on Television, and revealing her as part of Schism immediately makes the group more intriguing, as many didn't see that big twist coming.

Fans are loving that Raine is now going to be featured on TV on a regular basis, as Schism is pretty much featured on just about every show in some form or fashion. Joe Gacy typically gets on the microphone for the group, but hopefully, we'll see Raine get some mic time as well sooner than later. As for what's next for Schism, they are now four members strong, and the only group that really rivaled them in numbers was Legado Del Fantasma, who are now part of SmackDown. Meanwhile, Tony D'Angelo's organization is on a bit of a break because of his injury, so he won't be mounting a big attack on them at the moment.

What do you want to see next for Ava Raine? Let us know in the comments!