Alexa Bliss Shares Cryptic Tease: Returning to WWE TV Soon?

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE programming for over one year. The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion last competed on a January 2023 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw before taking time off to recover from skin cancer and give birth to her and husband Ryan Cabrera's first child, which came this past November. While Bliss has been relatively quiet about her WWE future during her time away, she has confirmed to fans that she will be back in a WWE ring at some point. If a recent cryptic tease is to be believed, that day could be sooner than later.

Alexa Bliss Teases WWE Return

(Photo: WWE)

The Fiend's right-hand girl could be on her way back to storylines.

Taking to Twitter, Alexa Bliss shared simple three-word cryptic sentence alongside a black heart emoji.

"Just you wait," Bliss wrote.

Just you wait. 🖤 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 13, 2024

This brief tease has brewed speculation that Bliss could be involved in WWE programming soon, and there is an easy avenue for that to be made possible. Beginning after WWE WrestleMania 40, WWE began to feature QR code teasers in WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown broadcasts once again. These digital vignettes are building to the return of Uncle Howdy, the spooky sidekick of Bray Wyatt. Howdy is portrayed by Taylor Rotunda (WWE's Bo Dallas), Wyatt's real-life brother, and the reported plan is for Taylor to continue the on-screen legacy of his late sibling in the form of the Uncle Howdy character as well as a rumored WYATT 6 stable.

One recent QR code featured a code of assorted letters and numbers, reading UDENJ51A. This is believed to correspond to members of the rumored WYATT 6 stable, with U being Uncle Howdy, E being Erick Rowan, D being Dexter Lumis, N being Nikki Cross, J being Joe Gary, 5+1 being equal to the six total members of the group, and A being for the aforementioned Alexa Bliss.

Bliss's WWE absence came during a time that Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were active on programming. During this time, Bliss was actively pursued by Howdy, as he would show up on WWE Monday Night Raw to mess with Bliss's head and seemingly remind her of her roots within Bray Wyatt's world.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates of Uncle Howdy's QR codes and Alexa Bliss's potential involvement in his return to programming.