Report: WWE NXT's Next Main Roster Call-Up

WWE has another main roster call-up in mind according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. The insider reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is in talks to bring up former NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes, who has been a consistent presence on NXT's roster since 2019. He hit his stride with the developmental brand in early 2021 when he was repackaged as the richest man in NXT, playing off the real-life GameStop stocks story from that year. This led to a program with LA Knight that wound up getting Ted DiBiase involved, eventually resulting in Grimes winning the Million Dollar Championship.

Grimes eventually won the North American title by winning a six-man ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver back in April. He held the title for two months before losing it back to Carmelo Hayes at the NXT In Your House event. He has recently been feuding with The Schism and has a match with Joe Gacy booked for tonight's episode of NXT.

"Yeah, so at the beginning of this year, the North American Championship opportunity was the biggest opportunity I had ever had in my entire life. We all know how emotional it was for me going into that, making it for my father. I always said that I would be a Champion for my father. I did that at the biggest show of our year, standing and delivering in an arena full of people. I did that. I accomplished a North American Championship and I reached the highest of highs. Then shortly afterward, I kind of dropped the ball. I lost the North American Championship, but it's okay because I'm just going to focus on Bron, right?" Grimes told ComicBook earlier this year when he challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at the NXT Great American Bash.

"There's a bigger Championship and that's the deal. This is the NXT Championship," he later added. "All those emotions and all that is still there for me. I mean, honestly, I need that because I still made that promise. I still told my father that I would be a Champion, and now here I am not a Champion. So I still need this. I may even need this more because if I lose this opportunity, I can't just go crawling back to the North American Championship. You know what I mean? I've put all the chips in on this. There is no other backup plan now. It's huge, I think."