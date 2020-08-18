Former NXT Star Dan Matha Arrested

Former NXT wrestler Dan Matha (also known as Dorian Mak) was arrested on Monday in Orlando for failing to appear in court, according to Wrestling Inc. The 32-year-old was originally supposed to appear for a case involving a first-degree misdemeanor, though the report did not include what the charge was for. Matha was one of the 30+ wrestlers released by WWE back on April 15, though he had not appeared on any WWE televised programming since a few tapings of NXT UK back in late 2019.

The 6-foot-7 Pennsylvania native originally signed with the WWE back in 2015, but he wrestled almost exclusively on live events and dark matches. Prior to his release he had been working in a tag team with Riddick Moss as The Outliers.

Matha revealed on social media days after his April release that he had also been involved in a car crash.

"Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u, From the [world] getting locked down, too getting ejected through my [car] window and then being released by the WWE. It's been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days."

Since his release Matha had started up a podcast Spark in the Dark, in which he brought on various present and former NXT wrestlers.

Last month the 90-day "No Compete" clause for all of the release wrestlers from April expired. Since then Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Deonna Purrazzo and Eric Young have all jumped to Impact Wrestling while other stars like Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) and Tay Conti have transitioned to AEW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.