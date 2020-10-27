NXT Dropped From WWE Survivor Series 2020

✖

The 2019 Survivor Series event saw NXT insert itself into WWE's "battle for brand supremacy" and wound up beating both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. But based on announcements made during this week's Raw, it looks like the Black & Gold Brand won't take part in the event this year. Early in the show Raw play-by-play commentator kept referring to the upcoming Survivor Series elimination tag match as a five-on-five match, indicating only Raw and SmackDown would be involved. AJ Styles and Keith Lee both won their respective qualifying matches for spots on Team Raw.

Later in the night, the broadcast announced United States Champion Bobby Lashley would face Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a Champion vs. Champion bout. Last year's match had the NXT North American Champion involved in that battle of midcard champs, but there was no mention of Damian Priest.

At the start of the third hour Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Asuka announced more champion vs. champion matches, all of which excluded NXT. Based on the reactions, fans aren't happy about the idea of NXT missing the show this year.

NXT is not a part of Survivor Series this year This is some bullshit man#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DZGSVMD0B8 — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) October 27, 2020

NXT goes from winning at Survivor Series to being left off of it, lol. — Tony T-Bar (@tonytorrez4) October 27, 2020

NXT usually has its annual TakeOver: WarGames event during Survivor Series weekend, but nothing has been announced for this year as of yet. The brand's next big event will take place this Wednesday when it revives WCW's classic Halloween Havoc event for a special episode. The show will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart and feature the return of "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal."

Check out the card for Halloween Havoc below: