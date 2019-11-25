Shayna Baszler Defeats Bayley, Becky Lynch in Survivor Series Main Event

The women champions of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT received the main event slot at Survivor Series on Sunday night as Shayna Baszler, Bayley, and Becky Lynch faced off at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

After all three women exchanged offense back and forth for the first several minutes of the match, Lynch got the first major advantage after hitting the Becksploder Suplex on both of her opponents. Lynch then sent Baszler to the outside and locked in the Dis-Arm-Her briefly until Baszler came in to break it up.

Bayley then took advantage and hit the Bayley to Belly for a near fall. After Bayley argued with the official, Baszler tried to take advantage until Bayley threw her neck first across the ropes and hit a running knee.

Baszler fought back with a double leg takedown and rights and lefts to Bayley. She hit a front suplex for a near fall. They exchanged right hands, then Baszler put her on her shoulders, until Lynch came off the top rope with a dropkick.

Lynch and Baszler exchanged right hands mid-ring until Bayley came in with a crossbody taking out everyone. Baszler took her to the corner with soe shots and set Bayley up top. Bayley tossed her off but Lynch came in to distract her. Bayley went for a running move on Lynch but Baszler caught her with the Kirifuda Clutch. Lynch then slammed Baszler with a powerbomb for a near fall.

Lynch went for the Dis-Arm-Her but ran into the Kirifuda Clutch. Bayley broke it up. Bayley was sent to the outside and was sent face first into the ring post by Baszler. Baszler then tossed Lynch into the barricade and post on the outside, followed by the ring steps.

With Bayley still knocked out, Baszler took Lynch to the announce table and tossed her on top of it (the table didn’t break).

Bayley broke it up with a clothesline and took Baszler into the ring. Baszler got the Kirifuda Clutch on but Bayley fought out and went up top. Bayley came off with the elbow but Baszler caught her and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch. Bayley then tapped for the finish.

After the match, Lynch got to her feet on the outside and attacked Baszler after Shayna was celebrating in front of her. Lynch, who didn’t get pinned or submitted herself, had the last word.