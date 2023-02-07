WWE Superstar Facing Suspension

In the midst of WWE WrestleMania 39 season, WWE's developmental territory is building to its own culminating clash. NXT hosted NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, headlined by Bron Breakker retaining his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match. This victory continued Breakker's lengthy run with the white and gold's top prize, as he currently sits as the second-longest reigning NXT Champion in the title's 13-year history. While many anticipate that Breakker's defense at NXT Stand & Deliver will come against Carmelo Hayes, Waller teased that he's not done with his title pursuits at the NXT Vengeance Day media call.

Following the premium live event, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call that was interrupted by Waller. The Australian star blasted Michaels for not treating him like the brand's top star.

"Are we going to talk about it? Let me ask you a question: why am I not the guy?" Waller asked Michaels. "Do I got to put hearts on my gear like the rest of these fans? It's a bunch of fans in the locker room. Talk to me now. You want me to take a photo? Do your pose? You want me to be a fan of you? Is that how I get to be your guy?"

Following the storyline incident, Waller has been "suspended for one week." This will force him to miss tonight's episode of WWE NXT.

"Definitely has nothing to do with what I said to him at gorilla or my tweet earlier," Waller responded to the news of his suspension on Twitter.

This is the latest "worked shoot" incident used in Waller's NXT storylines. In the lead-up to NXT Vengeance Day, Waller confronted Breakker at the WWE Performance Center, brawling with the second-generation star in a fight that was caught on Instagram Live cameras.

