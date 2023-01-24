Watch Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller's WWE Performance Center Brawl

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller got in a pull-apart brawl at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. The fight was initially made to look real by having Alexis Lete casually film an Instagram reel before having turmoil start in the background. Waller then uploaded his own video where he cut a promo before handing the phone off so someone could film him calling out Breakker. He then gloated afterward about how it's too easy to get in Breakker's head.

Breakker successfully defended his title against Waller back at New Year's Evil, but the match ended in controversy when the ring ropes broke and Waller wound up losing via count-out. Shawn Michaels then booked a rematch for NXT Vengeance Day on Feb. 4 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, only this time it'd be in a Steel Cage. History won't be on Waller's side for the match as Breakker is nearing 300 consecutive days as champion and the title has never changed hands in a Steel Cage Match

What do we have here… pic.twitter.com/3MrZRpOhhk — NXT Anonymous (@NXT_Anonymous) January 23, 2023

This story is developing...