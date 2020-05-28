WWE NXT's Mauro Ranallo Pays Tribute to Hana Kimura

✖

Fans who tuned into last night's NXT might have noticed a thoughtful and sweet tribute to Hana Kimura, who died tragically after experiencing severe cyberbullying. The tribute was given by NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo, who has had his own experiences with cyberbullying on social media, and that's why his words ring so true. During the entrances for the Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Chelsea Green match, Ranallo said "Speaking of social media, cyberbullying is never justified. Let's be better as members of the human race. Rest in power Joshi Puroresu wrestling star Hana Kimura."

Many fans were touched by Ranallo's tribute because of Ranallo's openness regarding his issues with cyberbullying and mental health. Ranallo has even taken time away from NXT because of it in the past, and you can hear his tribute for yourself in the video below.

As more details have come out about Kimura's tragic passing, we've learned that she died after ingesting hydrogen sulfide, which came after a post on social media that revealed she had been dealing with severe cyberbullying.

if you guys didn't see or hear mauro's small tribute to hana kimura during io's entrance, here it is pic.twitter.com/1811GGibII — parasite eve 🌸 (@shiraishorizon) May 28, 2020

"Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt," Kimura wrote. "I'm dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Stardom, which was Kimura's home promotion, released a statement on their fallen star, which you can read below.

"In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura, we would like to take this opportunity to apologize for your concern and sorrow due to the sudden passing of Stardom's Hana Kimura on May 23," the stadium read. "According to the police report, there is no case of foul play. Regarding more details on the cause of death, we will refrain from publishing anything, according to the wishes of the bereaving family. We do not plan to announce the details here in any press conference or news releases. We kindly ask for your continued support."

Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.