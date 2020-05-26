Stardom Releases New Statement on Hana Kimura's Death

Japanese pro wrestling star and Netflix's Terrace House cast member Hana Kimura was found dead at the age of 22 on Saturday. Since then more details about her tragic passing have come to light, including what she ingested prior to her death and how a number of social media posts indicating she was going to induce self-harm alerted WWE Superstar Kairi Sane to the situation. Kimura's home promotion Stardom first broke the news of her passing, and on Tuesday it gave more information via Twitter.

"In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura, we would like to take this opportunity to apologize for your concern and sorrow due to the sudden passing of Stardom's Hana Kimura on May 23," the stadium read. "According to the police report, there is no case of foul play. Regarding more details on the cause of death, we will refrain from publishing anything, according to the wishes of the bereaving family. We do not plan to announce the details here in any press conference or news releases. We kindly ask for your continued support."

In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura. pic.twitter.com/vXQ72wlB9H — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 26, 2020

"In addition, please refrain from to interview the family and athletes belonging to Stardom in consideration of the current situation," the statement continued. "Moreover, please refrain from visiting the bereaving family, athletes' homes, offices, the dojo, etc. Regarding the funeral of Hana Kimura, we will not be announcing the date and time nor the place according to the wishes of the bereaving family. We would appreciate the consideration of the media and fans. The bereaving family expresses their deep gratitude to the fans who supported Hana Kimura, and although the date and time of the event is currently undecided due to the Coronavirus situation, a memorial service for Hana Kimura will be held.

The statement concluded — "We are very sorrowful on Hana's passing, and only wish for her to rest in eternal peace."

Since the news broke, numerous wrestlers from around the world have taken to social media to offer their condolences.

This breaks my heart. The Internet can be a cruel disgusting place. RIP to this beautiful young woman. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SbgEyhoqpW — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 23, 2020

