NXT's Karrion Kross Gives Another Update on His Injury Return

Four days after he captured the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver XXX, Karrion Kross appeared on an episode of NXT to announce that he had suffered a separated shoulder. He was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship and has not been seen on WWE television since. However, recent social media posts from both Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have hinted that Kross has made a full recovery and is on his way back shortly. Kross took to Instagram on Tuesday and outright confirmed that, saying he would only return when the time was right.

"I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away," a portion of Kross' post read. "I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid.

And I see no point in returning if I'm not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know... could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it."

Kross' departure eventually resulted in Finn Balor winning the vacated NXT Championship for a second time. Unfortunately "The Prince" suffered a broken jaw in his first defense against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31, and the jury is still out on whether or not he'll have to give up the championship as well.

This week's NXT will feature two championship matches — NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. TBA and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango.