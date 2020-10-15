NXT Reveals Status Update on Finn Balor's NXT Championship After Surgery

✖

Tonight's NXT featured Kyle O'Reilly back on WWE television after that epic match against Finn Balor, and it also featured an update on Balor. Balor is recovering from surgery on his jaw, but initially, it was thought that he wouldn't need surgery. The surgery was successful and he is already recovering, but General Manager William Regal provided an update on what the surgery would mean for Balor's NXT Championship, as he will be out of action for a little bit. In the past, the belt has been relinquished if the titleholder was out of action for a considerable amount of time, and Regal revealed the plan going forward.

Here's the report. "Mr. Regal is going to give it a few weeks and see how Balor will recover post-surgery, and then will make a decision on the NXT championship."

That's good news for Balor and for fans, as the last thing anyone wants to see is Balor have to relinquish a title he just defended in such epic fashion at TakeOver 31. It would also be another setback for the title itself, as Karrion Kross had to previously relinquish it after he was injured in the match he won it in against Keith Lee.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Damian Priest will defend the North American Title tonight against Dexter Lumis, who was originally scheduled to compete in the Ladder Match that Priest won to become champion. Plus, two more No. 1 Contenders will be determined as Shotzi Blackheart clashes with Candice LeRae and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan face Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish.

Here's is what is on deck for tonight's episode:

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs Dexter Lumis (Championship Match)

Shotzi Blackheart vs Candice LeRae (NXT Women's Title Shot at Halloween Havoc)

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish (NXT Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match)

Ember Moon Interview

Johnny Gargano vs Austin Theory

What do you think NXT should do with the Championship? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!