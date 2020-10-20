Watch: Scarlett Bordeaux Gives an Update on Karrion Kross' Injury With Insane Workout Video

✖

Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship back in late August after he suffered a separated shoulder injury in his NXT TakeOver: XXX match with Keith Lee. Kross hasn't been seen on WWE television since, but based on Scarlett Bordeaux's latest video he could be back sooner than most fans expect. The clip shows Bordeaux and another woman sitting in a large basket while Kross lifts them both via a lat pulldown and a pulley system.

"Everyone loves a comeback, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes," Bordeaux wrote. "We're getting closer... and he's about to be the deadliest piece on the board."

Kross uploaded a full video of his workout from the outdoor beach-themed gym.

With Kross out, NXT announced a four-way, 60-minute Iron Man Match between Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johny Gargano to crown the new champion. Cole and Balor finished the match tied for the lead, so the pair had a tiebreaker match the following week where "The Prince" became a two-time NXT Champion.

Unfortunately, Balor's reign has also been jeopardized by injury. At NXT TakeOver 31 he successfully retained the title in a brutal match with Kyle O'Reilly, but broke his jaw in two places late in the match. He recently underwent surgery to repair his jaw, and NXT has taken a "wait and see" policy for the next few weeks before determining if they need to strip Balor of the title.

This week's NXT will continue to the build to NXT's Halloween Havoc special on Oct. 28. Hosted by Shotzi Blackheart, the event already has two matches confirmed in NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Gargano and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae. Both bouts will have special stipulations via the return of the "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" roulette.