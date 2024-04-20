WWE NXT Star Wes Lee Provides Injury Update

In December, NXT Superstar Wes Lee revealed that he would have to undergo back surgery, putting a halt on any creative plans for him. He was pulled from NXT Deadline fairly last minute where he would have faced Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship. Instead, Dragon Lee stepped in to go one on one with Mysterio instead.

Lee regularly shares updates on his progress on his social media. In March, he posted a short video of him stepping back into the ring for the first time since his surgery took place. Lee took to his Instagram to give fans an update on his recovery while also showing off a bit of his artistic side with some graffiti art.

"Recovery update: I'm making great progress, still uncertain on when everything will be firing on all cylinders with my body, but the mind is strong," Lee wrote. "Having creative waves and I'm diving back into other outlets to create art. Haven't done this since '08 so bare with the sloppiness..hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!"

The 29-year-old joined WWE back in 2021 after an impressive showing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Nash Carter (TNA's Zachary Wentz). They'd go on to win the vacant tag team championships, holding them a total of 228 days across both their reigns. When Carter was let go from WWE, Lee embarked on a singles run that would see him win the North American Championship, where he now stands as the longest reigning champion in the title's lineage at 269 days.

When Shawn Michaels was asked just how close the decision to pull him from the show was in a media call for Deadline back in December, Michaels said it was "pretty darn close to last minute."

"Well, the decision with Wes was pretty darn close to last minute. Wes has been struggling for quite some time. I certainly didn't know the depth of it. I knew, obviously we get medical reports, but it was a decision that Wes made on his own, as he should," Michaels said. "I mean, clearly he's a young man that goes out there and just performs like few others, and he had a huge match already going into this Premium Live Event looking for the North American Championship. But just a day or two before we had a long talk and he just did not think he could make it through the match with the pain he was in."

Comicbook.com continues to send well wishes to Lee in his recovery. Stay tuned for further news on NXT and Lee's future return to WWE.