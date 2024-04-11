Giulia Hints at Announcement in the "Not Too Distant Future" Following WWE NXT Appearance

Former multi-time STARDOM Champion and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia is one of the hottest female free agents currently on the market. It's been reported that many companies have made a bid to bring in the decorated women's wrestler in the past but those plans never came to fruition.

Following her departure from STARDOM at the end of March, Giulia made the trek to the United States and popped up in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend. She was first seen at WWE World and the photos went viral as fans wondered where she would show up next. They didn't have to wait long for an answer as she was shown in the crowd by WWE at NXT Stand and Deliver Saturday afternoon. It's rare for WWE to show non-contracted wrestlers in the crowd but shortly after WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared a photo to social media of the two shaking hands.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Giulia has signed a contract with WWE. From the beginning of her negotiations she wasn't looking for an agency to help her make a deal and the case of her signing came down to WWE having more interest and offering more money than AEW. Giulia is said to be finishing up her remaining dates with former STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa who recently started his own promotion. The report also states that William Regal played an integral role in her negotiations with WWE.

After returning to Japan, Giulia spoke to Tokyo Sports about her trip to the United States and what it entailed, but while she didn't reveal specifics, noted that there will be announcements in the "not-too-distant future."

She also discussed her debut at NXT Stand and Deliver, not realizing that the camera was on her the whole time. "The monitor was right above me and I couldn't see it, so I didn't think I was in the picture. There was a huge cheer, so I thought maybe someone big had arrived. Then I got a call from an acquaintance saying, 'That was a huge cheer! I saw the video and realized that the cheers were for me. It was a waste of time. I want to do it all over again."

