WWE WrestleMania 40: Knuckles Takes Over WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

It's WrestleMania 40 weekend, and things got kicked off with a bang by a special guest appearance from Knuckles during WWE NXT Stand & Deliver! WWE NXT Stand & Deliver started off the weekend strong with a premium live event featuring some of NXT's biggest stars, and this also included going all out for some of the promotional partnerships throughout the event as well. This included a special partnership with Knuckles, the upcoming live-action CG hybrid Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series coming to Paramount+. But it wasn't just a few graphics, however, as it went the extra mile with an extra bit of fun.

With Knuckles making its premiere with Paramount+ later this month, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver not only hosted its NXT North American Championship match by the series, but Knuckles himself even made an appearance behind the announce desk for the match. It was a bit of fun during an especially packed weekend that fans will see even more promotions, so check out Knuckles below.

IS THAT KNUCKLES LMAOOO #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/20Vv7YHX5v — s e t h (@futurafreesky) April 6, 2024

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 Match Card and Results

Set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Knuckles follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. It will be premiering with Paramount+ later this month. Which means fans will be able to see much more of Knuckles in his own series soon enough!

As for the WWE premium live event itself, the match card and results for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 (which you can find a replay of on Peacock) breaks down as such:

Joe Gacy def. Shawn Spears

WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker def. Nathan Frazer and Axiom

WWE North American Championship: Oba Femi def. Dijak and Josh Briggs

Fallon Henley, Kehlani Jordan, and Thea Hail def. Jacy Jayne, Izzi Dame, and Kiana James

WWE NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez def. Lyra Valkyria

NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov def. Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams def. Carmelo Hayes

Knuckles premieres with Paramount+ on April 26th. What did you think of Knuckles making a guest appearance at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver? What did you think of the premium live event overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!