WWE NXT's Wes Lee Says 'Bring it On' to Raw and SmackDown Superstars Looking for some Competition

Those who have been tuning into WWE NXT as of late have seen plenty of crossover between NXT, Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown, and that doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. Lately, superstars like Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, and more have all appeared on NXT, while stars like Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and more have appeared on Raw and SmackDown. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Wes Lee about that crossover, and not only has he been thrilled with all the healthy competition from the main roster, but he says "bring it on".

"Everybody else is feeling is exactly how we're feeling. We're very much excited that the people on Raw and SmackDown feel that they need to come and test themselves against us," Lee said. "That's dope. We were seen as a developmental, and I guess we have developed to the point that those guys feel that we're ready to step up to them."

"And although the opportunities for us to be up on Raw and SmackDown are not as prevalent for them to be down here in NXT, bring it, bring it. We will 100% prove ourselves against you because that's what we're vying for. Every single person that's a part of this locker room right now wants to go against the best. We have some of the best down here in NXT, but we also know that a lot of the best are up on Raw and SmackDown, and we really want to make sure that they know that we're coming for them, and we want to attain the greatness that we feel that we deserve. And we're going to work our off to make sure that we have it."

"And if you're willing to come down to our neck of the woods and test yourself, we got plenty of quizzes ready. Just make sure that you got your number two pencil ready and you've used the bathroom, because you do not want to miss it. It's a great vibe down here in NXT because of that healthy competition that we all have with each other and anybody that comes to NXT and feels that they stack up to what we have down here. Cool. Let's see what you got," Lee said.

Lee is never one to back down from a challenge, and that became a hallmark of his impressive NXT North American Championship reign. Lee was always up for a fight, but more importantly, he always hopes to sharpen his skills against the very best.

"It's more of a personal thing. I've never really backed down from a challenge, personally and professionally, so why stop? And then at the same time, I knew that if I wanted to be seen as the greatest, I have to take on any and every competitor, no matter if they're bigger than me, highly doubt they'll be smaller than me, but anybody that's in between, I wanted to test myself against every possible opponent that I can have to see if I really did stack up to becoming the greatest North American Champion that I could be," Lee said.

"And up until the numbers game got to me, I think I was doing a pretty solid job of doing it. The entire Judgment Day happened to defeat me, means I should still be the Champion, I should," Lee said. "But I slipped up, I didn't properly fully assess the situation and take into consideration that the entire Judgment Day would be a factor. But yeah, I'm proud. I'm very, very proud of the Title run."

