WWE NXT's Tiffany Stratton Says Becky Lynch 'Should be Shaking in Her Boots Right Now'

The Man Becky Lynch is set to collide with WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on next week's NXT, as Lynch looks to add the NXT Women's Championship to her lengthy and impressive WWE resume. The match came about after Stratton took shots at Lynch over the past few weeks in interviews and in person at WWE Payback, and now that the match is happening, she's intent on backing up all that talk in the ring. During an interview with WWE's The Bump, Stratton was asked how confident she is heading into the match, and while Stratton recognizes that this is one of the biggest matches of her career, the Champion is as confident as ever and said that The Man should be shaking in her boots.

"I'm very confident, but I also know that Becky is one of the best of all time. She's one of the best wrestlers in the female division. I have to say that this is definitely one of the biggest matches of my career. But also, my career began two years ago, and Becky's coming after me. So I have to say that I'm very confident going into this," Stratton said.

In the interview Stratton was also asked why she thinks Lynch should be concerned about her, Stratton thinks her skills in the ring speak for themselves, and she put Lynch on notice, saying that Lynch should be "shaking in her boots right now."

"I'm the fastest-rising star within WWE right now. I think I have a lot of the different components that it takes to be a top women's wrestler in WWE," Stratton said. "I think Becky should be scared about that. I think I bring a lot to the table. I think the stuff that I do in the ring speaks for itself. She should be shaking in her boots right now."

During last night's NXT, Stratton retained her NXT Women's Championship after defeating Kiana James, but her celebration was cut short by Lynch. Lynch appeared on the screen and had a message for Stratton, challenging her to a match for the NXT Women's Championship.

"Tiffany! Tiffany Tiffany Tiffany. Congratulations on your victory," Lynch said. "Look, everybody's been asking me what is next for the man, and well gosh, seeing as I've won just about everything in this company, apart from one Title, and that Title is hanging on your shoulder. The NXT Women's Championship."

"And, seeing as you have made a trip to Raw last week and you were at Payback on Saturday, I think it's time that The Man comes around to NXT. You said it yourself, you have no competitors so I went and found you one," Lynch said. "Me! So next Tuesday it will be Tiffany Stratton vs. The Man for the NXT Women's Championship in the main event. Toodles!"

