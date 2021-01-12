Paul Heyman Says His Alliance With Roman Reigns Will Be WWE Hall of Fame Worthy

✖

Paul Heyman's run as the "Special Counsel" to Roman Reigns has been met with widespread praise since the alliance was first formed in August. Over the weekend radio personality @BattleOnAir retweeted Heyman's latest appearance on Talking Smack, saying that Heyman belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. Heyman took to notice of the comment, saying that while he appreciates the honor, he believes his run with Reigns will be worthy of the Hall of Fame in its own right.

"While I appreciate your kind (and very accurate) words, the #HallOfFame can wait. This tenure with @WWERomanReigns, all by itself, will be a #HOF run, and we're just getting started," Heyman said.

Reigns captured the Universal Championship a mere seven days after returning from hiatus last summer, and has since defended it against the likes of Braun Strowman, Jey Uso (who now works as his lackey) and Kevin Owens. He'll face Adam Pearce in a title match at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

"The Tribal Chief" explained why he wanted to add Heyman into his act during an interview on After The Bell back in September.

"This is something I wanted to do," Reigns said. It was an opportunity to be able to connect a lot of dots. It was kind of a bit of a lure as well to get me back in. But for me, to know I wanted to go down this route, I needed something... I didn't want to just show up, look different and talk different. I needed a whole new presentation and we are going to continue to gradually do that. I thought what better way than to align myself with essentially a high-powered attorney. If you take the top athlete in the world and mixed him with a head mafia boss character, that's who I am. The mob boss will go out there and do the hit himself but you've got to have somebody dotting the 'I's" and crossing the "T's" for you who understands the ins and outs and can add that new layer to the whole character and the personality."