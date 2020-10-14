Paul Heyman Teases Ronda Rousey Secretly Signing a WWE Contract Extension

✖

Ronda Rousey has not appeared in a WWE ring since the main event of WrestleMania 35. And based on the comments she made back when she first signed with WWE, her contract is theoretically set to expire in a few months. But, as Paul Heyman teased in an interview with The New York Post this week, that may not be the case. The former executive director of Monday Night Raw said, "Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey's contract expires at a certain time. I don't understand why people don't realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey's contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn't people understand that it would be kept secret?"

There have been recent teases on social media that Rousey is back to training, though she personally hasn't confirmed any of it. The former Raw Women's Champion explained back in April 2019 that she and her husband Travis Browne wanted to start a family, resulting in her stepping away from professional wrestling. But in the 18 months since then no pregnancy has been announced and Rousey has moved on to other projects like taking a role in the FOX drama 9-1-1.

She's also made it clear in interviews that she doesn't want to wrestle full-time again if and when she does come back.

"I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there ... but, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'F— these fans, dude.' My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them," Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O. "So that was my decision at the end of the day. It's like, 'Hey girls. Love what you're doing. I'm gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can ... fly little birds, fly! I'm going f—ing home!' And that was basically it."

Do you think Rousey will return to the WWE in the near future? And if she does, who should she work with? Let us know in the comments!

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Oct. 25 inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below: