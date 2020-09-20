Seven Great Feuds Ronda Rousey Needs to Have When She Makes Her WWE Return
Ronda Rousey has not been inside a WWE ring since her loss at WrestleMania 35 back in April 2019. At the time she stated she was taking a hiatus in order to start a family with her husband, but no announcement ever came. She later berated WWE fans for being "ungrateful," and that if she ever came back it wouldn't be in a full-time role again. The odds of her making a comeback seemed less and less likely with each passing month, but in recent weeks speculation started back up thanks to a few social media posts.
So if/when Rousey does come back, who should she feud with? The landscape of the Women's Division has changed quite a bit in the last few years, and there are plenty of talented wrestlers Rousey still hasn't faced. So here's a list of seven great feuds Rousey could have upon her return.
A Rematch With Becky Lynch
This feels inevitable, but fans never did get the chance to see Rousey vs. Lynch one-on-one. That alone is worthy of a WrestleMania or SummerSlam headlining match.
Bayley
"The Role Model" is making a strong case for being WWE's MVP of 2020, and the amount of progress she's made since she faced Rousey (January 2019) is stunning. It could be a lot of fun to see this upgraded version of Bayley try to take on (or at least verbally berate) "The Rowdy One."
Rhea Ripley
Ripley will be on either the Raw or SmackDown roster sooner or later. And once she is, a match between her and Rousey seems like a no-brainer.
Shayna Baszler
The Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen eight-woman tag match has been talked about for years, and the opening will be there once Rousey, Lynch and Flair are all back on television. That being said, the idea of Rousey taking on her fellow UFC alum (who of the two would probably be the bigger heel) sounds like way too much fun.
Bianca Belair
Belair has all the potential in the world. But aside from a quick feud with Zelina Vega she hasn't had much to do since joining the Raw roster. Hopefully by the time Rousey is back that will have changed — but if not, a feud with Rouse could be a star-making opportunity for the former NXT standout.
Asuka
It's hard to believe, but Asuka and Rousey never crossed paths in any type of match during Rousey's initial run. That needs to be fixed immediately.
Alexa Bliss
Yes, they had multiple pay-per-view matches back in 2018. And yes, Rousey tossed Bliss around like a rag doll each time. But the last month of SmackDown has clearly shown Bliss is on the verge of a character change. And if she turns into anything like The Fiend (who is all about seeking revenge), she'll probably want to get her hands on Rousey.