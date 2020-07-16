Former WWE Producer Takes Issue With Latest Jeff Hardy Storyline

✖

The WWE can sometimes be known for pushing the limit when it comes to the creation of some of their storylines that sees professional wrestlers going toe to toe with one another, but a former producer of World Wrestling Entertainment in Shane Helms believes they might have gone too far with the feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, which brings up Hardy's struggles with addiction. In a recent interview with an outlet, Helms, who once also wrestled under the alias of Hurricane, didn't mince words about how he feels about the WWE using Hardy's past in such a fashion.

The feud between Hardy and Sheamus has been heating up over the past weeks, with the spiky haired Irishman taunting Jeff time and time again with taunts referring to his past with addiction, even going so far as to note that Hardy's daughters were "used to it at this point". While we aren't sure about the behind the scenes when it comes to which wrestlers are on board with this decision to venture into Hardy's personal life to push this plot line forward, Helms certainly isn't a fan of taking real life events that can be so sensitive and bring them to the forefront via a professional wrestling event!

(Photo: WWE)

Shane Helms, in his interview with Sportskeeda, let his feelings be known about this recent story line that adds what many to be a disturbing wrinkle to the feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus that is looking to take its next step in the "Bar Fight" at Horror Show:

"I'm not a fan of it, I mean, I don't think if you can really hurt Jeff at this point. Jeff is kind of untouchable. Jeff is always going to be Jeff Hardy, and I think fans are always going to love him. The storyline doesn't really do a lot for me though I don't think it's going to bring in any new fans. If you don't know about Jeff and any of the problems Jeff has had in the past, like if you were a new fan and you don't know about it, a storyline like this kind of shines the flashlight on it and I don't really see the purpose of that. So, not crazy about it, but I love Jeff Hardy, so I got to support him."

What do you think of the decision to venture into Hardy's past for this WWE feud? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

Via Fightful

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.