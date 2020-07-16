Latest Update on Jeff Hardy's Legal Troubles

✖

While his current storyline on SmackDown has him dealing with Sheamus mocking his troubles with substance abuse, in the real world Jeff Hardy is still facing consequences for his alcohol-related arrests last year. In October he was arrested for DWI and was scheduled to appear at Moore County Court in North Carolina on Thursday. However, according to PWInsider, the court date has been pushed back to September 28 due to court delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to his in-ring return, Hardy asked the WWE to send him to in-patient rehab to deal with his alcoholism.

During an interview with Corey Graves back in April, Hardy described his current run with WWE as his "last chance to get it right."

"...Being that I've been to rehab, inpatient rehab for the first time in my life, I've learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism and addiction cause I went through the drugs back when I got arrested and even watching SmackDown last week, when they aired the mugshots and stuff, that's some heavy stuff, but it's gonna be good s— because this is my last chance to get it right and I want to just get a few more good years out of this body and do the best I possibly can but yeah, it was weird man," Hardy said. "So now I still have the legal situation, the black cloud that's hanging over me, I haven't been convicted."

Hardy also discussed what it was like to reach out to WWE for help.

"There's something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,' but yeah I've learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it's just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man," he continued. "There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I'm never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can't drink like other people and I've surrendered and I've just manned up to that, you know and there's nothing wrong with it."

WWE has teased a "Bar Fight Match" between Hardy and Sheamus at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules this Sunday, though as of now the match still isn't listed on WWE's website.

