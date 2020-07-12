Matt Hardy Has Concerns About Jeff Hardy's Current WWE SmackDown Storyline

Jeff Hardy has been in the middle of a controversial feud on WWE television in recent months, and now his brother Matt is voicing his concerns. For those who haven't been watching, Hardy had his recent issues with substance abuse and alcohol-related arrests brought to the forefront of his character when he returned to Friday Night SmackDown. He was quickly placed in a feud with Sheamus, who was repeatedly called him a junkie and mocked his personal demons, going so far as to try and frame him for a hit-and-run and make him take a urine test in the middle of the ring. As one fan pointed out on Twitter on Sunday, the feud has put a great deal of pressure on the former WWE Champion.

Matt Hardy, who has been with AEW since his departure from WWE in March, firmly agreed.

I’m very happy with how AEW has let me brand my persona. Allowing me to help younger talent on & off screen, while also respectfully celebrating my legacy & contributions to the industry. I have those same concerns about the unneeded pressure on my brother. — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 12, 2020

The latest installment in the Hardy/Sheamus feud saw the "Charismatic Enigma" (tentatively) accept a Bar Fight Match against Sheamus at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Hardy didn't seem nearly as negative about the storyline when he recently appeared on The Bump.

"It's definitely a huge motivator, man. Since my early 20's, I've been in and out of addiction -- the roller coaster of good and bad," Hardy said. "Sadly, but in a creative sense, it's been a big power for me."

He even went so far as to compare it to his 2009 feud with CM Punk, which also centered around a heel mocking Hardy's personal issues.

"Even back in the days of feuding with Punk, it kind of reminds me of that with Sheamus," he added. "It can be extremely uncomfortable at times, but that's when I've got to stay strong on my beliefs, and where I am right now."

Here's what officially on The Horror Show at Extreme Rules card as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (TBD Stipulation)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

