WWE Provides an Injury Update on Kevin Owens

A fan-favorite WWE Superstar was unfortunately injured during this week's SmackDown, and now WWE has provided an update on his condition. During last night's SmackDown Logan Paul came to the ring to reveal a tournament to decide the next challenger for his United States Championship, and one of those superstars is Kevin Owens. That led to a confrontation between Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Owens, where Owens clocked Theory in the face. Owens then faced Waller in a match, and it turns out he hurt his hand during that match, as WWE showed Owens heading in for an x-ray afterward. Now there's been an update, and Owens did end up sustaining an injury.

According to WWE, Owens fractured his 4th and 5th metacarpal during the match against Waller. While they revealed what exactly was injured, WWE did not reveal any kind of timetable for recovery and if that would affect Owens being in the tournament. In the initial post, WWE wrote "After suffering an injury during his match against @GraysonWWE, @FightOwensFight is seen heading into the x-ray room to get his hand checked out. #SmackDown."

UPDATE: @fightowensfight has sustained an injury, fracturing his 4th and 5th metacarpal during #SmackDown last night. https://t.co/2eZSVEJ27G — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2023

Today WWE shared the update on Twitter, writing, "UPDATE: @fightowensfight has sustained an injury, fracturing his 4th and 5th metacarpal during #SmackDown last night." You can find the full post from WWE above.

The tournament is slated to include eight superstars, and so far features Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, an NXT Superstar, Bobby Lashley, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Owens. If Owens is out for any extended length of time, he might have to be replaced with someone else. This could also just be a storyline injury, and if that's the case we'll likely see Owens overcoming the injury as he moves through the tournament.

Owens does have some time to recover though, as last night the first match-ups were revealed, and those will be Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley vs Karrion Kross. Those are slated to start next week, and as for the NXT Superstar, there are several potential choices, though a certain Carmelo Hayes already threw his name into the mix. We'll have to wait and see who that is, but we wish Owens a speedy recovery. As for NXT, you can find the full card for NXT Deadline below.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breuker vs TBD

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs TBD

North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Wes Lee

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 9th.