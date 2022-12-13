WWE Raw Star Gets "Fired" After Losing Main Event

Bobby Lashley was "fired" on this week's Monday Night Raw after losing to Seth Rollins in the show's main event. "The Visionary" was able to counter Lashley's Spear late in the match via a Pedigree and pinned "The All Mighty" to become the new No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. Lashley was clearly enraged by the referee's three-count and cornered him up against the turnbuckle. This prompted another referee to run out and try and break things up, only to get accidentally elbowed in the face by Lashley.

Adam Pearce then ran down and a furious Lashley pushed him away, prompting the WWE official to declare the former WWE Champion was fired. This was all a callback to last week when Lashley accidentally speared another WWE official, Petey Williams, during a brawl. That prompted Pearce to warn Lashley that his hands would be "tied" if anything like that happened again. Whether this means Lashley is getting written off TV for a few weeks or is moving over to SmackDown remains to be seen.

It's also possible that this is a form of the storyline Lashley previously pitched to Vince McMahon. He discussed the idea back in October with Sam Roberts — "I told Vince, a year ago I think, a year or two ago, 'I want to do this character.' 'What is it?' 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into this severe depression and put on 40, 50, 60, 70 pounds and just be fat.' It'd be a completely different character, and then have somebody like MVP or someone on my side pull me back and have the crowd watch this transition back to me. He said, 'there is no way you can do that.' 'I think I can do it.'

"I'm gonna try (pitching it to Triple H)," he later added. "I talked to some people about it. I think it was Drew (McIntyre) and he told me, 'You'll probably go into a depression.' I think I would a little bit. Not because of the eating part, but the working out. I work out and that's my therapy, that's my everything."

h/t Fightful