WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes' Night of Champions Status Suddenly At Risk After Brock Lesnar Attacks

Cody Rhodes might not be physically able to compete at Night of Champions after what went down on this week's Monday Night Raw. The episode started with Brock Lesnar jumping Rhodes backstage, eventually smashing his left arm with a beer keg while it was propped up against a wall. Lesnar then took to the ring at the start of the second hour, announcing that Rhodes wouldn't be cleared for the show and that he'd take part in an open challenge at the event against anyone brave enough to step out onto the entrance ramp there on the spot. A visibly hurt Rhodes appeared, prompting Lesnar to attack his injured arm again and trap it in a kimura lock.

It's unclear if Rhodes will be physically able to fly out to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the show, so stay tuned for more details as the story unfolds. As of now, there have been no reports of the storyline injury covering up a legitimate injury.

This story is developing...