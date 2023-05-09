Brock Lesnar Costs Cody Rhodes in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament, Demands a Rematch

Brock Lesnar got his revenge on Cody Rhodes during this week's Monday Night Raw, setting the stage for a rematch between the two at Night of Champions. Rhodes managed to beat Lesnar via roll-up at Backlash this past Saturday and attempted to move on by competing in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. He looked to have his opening-round match won, only for Lesnar to suddenly appear and pull him out of the ring after he hit his third CrossRhodes on The Miz. Finn Balor then nailed Miz for the Coup de Gras for the win as Lesnar planted Rhodes through the commentary table with an F5.

He then grabbed a microphone and cut a promo on Rhodes, saying he lucked his way into Saturday's win and was responsible for busting open Lesnar's forehead. He then demanded the two have a fight at Night of Champions and said Rhodes was the true coward.

Rhodes spoke with ComicBook last week leading up to his initial match with Lesnar. He addressed the notion about how much "adversity" he has faced in his WWE run so far, a common refrain among people who felt he shouldn't have won at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

"I think Mr. (Paul) Heyman lives on the wild side in a sense when you hear things like 'earn it,' '(he) hasn't had enough adversity,' I can't wait until my documentary comes out," Rhodes said. "It's very ironic in terms of juxtaposing the documentary and the amount of adversity in it, some people may not know about, particularly getting back to WWE, and then Mr. Heyman's comments. The goal is the same, (which) is the best way to put it. The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer, as a wrestler, I came here wanting one thing. It doesn't mean other stories won't happen that will also be finished and it doesn't mean there aren't other milestones — we're talking about good things like video game covers, things like that today — but the important thing to me is still the championship on Roman's shoulders and it's the biggest match that WWE could do, but it would take a great deal of mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen. The goal is the same for me, I just have to see it through and do the work."