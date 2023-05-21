WWE Night of Champions 2023 US Start Time, Full Card, Results, Location, How to Watch

WWE will return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Saturday for the Night of Champions pay-per-view at the Jeddah Super Dome. While the show was initially announced as King and Queen of the Ring and was meant to center around the two titular tournaments, the decision was later made to change the name of the show in order to center around the crowning of the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. Initial advertising also mentioned every championship would be defended at the show, but based on the card that won't be the case.

Following Roman Reigns' victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that a new world champion would be crowned on the show opposite of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in order to give that brand a champion who would consistently compete on TV and pay-per-views. Reigns remained on SmackDown following the 2023 WWE Draft, meaning the new World Heavyweight Championship would belong to Monday Night Raw. A 12-man tournament then commenced with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles both advancing to the finals.

WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE's Night of Champions will begin here in the United States at 1 p.m. ET. The show will air exclusively on the Peacock streaming platform.

WWE Night of Champions Full Card (As of Now)

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Who Will Win the WWE's New World Heavyweight Championship?

Seth Rollins has been seen as the frontrunner to win WWE's new prize since the title was first introduced given his status as one of Raw's top babyfaces. Online sportsbook BetOnline has listed Rollins as the favorite since the first betting lines for the show were posted. If Rollins wins, he'll be the first WWE star to have held three different WWE world championships as well as the NXT Championship. The two-time Grand Slam Champion will also be the first WWE wrestler to have competed in three inaugural championship matches, having previously wrestled in the first NXT Championship and Universal Championship bouts.