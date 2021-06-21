WWE Announces Five Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches for Tonight's WWE Raw

✖

WWE is wasting no time when it comes to building Money in the Bank pay-per-per-view. One day removed from Sunday's Hell in a Cell event the company announced five qualifying matches for the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Matches for this week's Monday Night Raw. Last year's Ladder Matches were turned into a cinematic match at WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, but with WWE returning to the road, it looks like this match will be going back to normal.

For the men's match AJ Styles will take on Ricochet, Randy Orton will face John Morrison and Drew McIntyre will take on Riddle. McIntyre lost inside Hell in a Cell against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Sunday night in what was supposed to be his last chance at the title, but it looks like "The Scottish Warrior" has found a loophole via the MITB briefcase.

Over on the women's side, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will team up to face Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler while Asuka and Naomi will face Eva Marie and Piper Niven (renamed Doudrop). Given Bliss' transformation over the past year, fans probably won't see a typical tag match between herself and her former tag partner Cross.

Heading into McIntyre's latest match with Lashley, there was a growing criticism about how he was getting "too many" title matches. He addressed that on the Out of Character Podcast last week.

"I understand some fans may be like, 'Ugh, I'd like a new fresh face in the picture. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now — which is a pretty significant time — but I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh my goodness, Drew's not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre said. "I think it's more, 'I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.'"

