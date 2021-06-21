Seven New Feuds WWE Can Make After Hell in a Cell 2021

WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view has come and gone, meaning the WWE's days of hosting pay-per-views inside the WWE ThunderDome are officially over. The next major event is Money in the Bank on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, and will likely be used to build up some major programs for SummerSlam in August. Both Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are in need of new challengers, at least 12 wrestlers will wind up in Money in the Bank Ladder Matches and a few feuds that have been brewing on television appear ready for a pay-per-view spot. Here's a list of seven new feuds WWE can book following Hell in a Cell, including guesses at which wrestlers will wind up competing for their respective Money in the Bank briefcases. Are there any we missed? Are we way off on some of these guesses? Let us know in the comments below!

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston (Photo: WWE) Reports of WWE and Lesnar being in talks about a return are already popping up, but it has been repeatedly stated that Lesnar vs. Lashley isn't on the table for SummerSlam. So with that out of the way, let's see what WWE can make out of a feud between Lashley and Kingston (even if it only winds up being a month). MVP has done a great job antagonizing Kingston lately and his promos about how KofiMania ended cut deep for fans of the former WWE Champion. Between Kingston, Xavier Woods, Lashley and Porter, it's definitely possible some of that raw emotion from WrestleMania 35 will be carried over into a title match.

Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Photo: WWE) I'll keep pushing for this until it happens. Nakamura's "battle" for King Corbin's crown is over and "The Tribal Chief" needs another challenger. This one could be another show-stealer.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Photo: WWE.com) Obviously this year's Money in the Bank ladder matches won't look like last year's, but let's assume they're going to book three wrestlers from each brand for each match. For the men's match let's go with: Seth Rollins

Cesaro

Kevin Owens

John Morrison

Damian Priest

Mansoor The list of viable competitors from the Raw side is shockingly short, so let's toss in a fresh face like Mansoor into the mix. My guess is Cesaro wins and uses the briefcase to reinsert himself into the main event picture after Reigns and John Cena have their program.

Women's MITB (Photo: WWE) As for the women's ladder match, let's go with: Piper Niven/Doudrop (fighting for Eva Marie)

Asuka

Naomi

Carmella

Liv Morgan

Sasha Banks (as a surprise final entrant) Banks wins and either immediately cashes in to take the title back from Belair or uses it to set up the rematch at SummerSlam.

R-K-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos (Photo: WWE) Randy Orton and Riddle's unlikely duo has been one of the undisputed highlights of Raw week after week. It only makes sense that the two start chasing for the Raw tag titles soon.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross (Photo: WWE) Ripley vs. Flair clearly isn't over, but at some point it needs to be acknowledged that Cross (technically) has victories over both of them recently. Give Nikki a chance!