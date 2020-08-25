WWE Fans Are Fuming Over Keith Lee's Entrance Theme Change

Keith Lee made his debut on Monday Night Raw this week by interrupting and challenging Randy Orton to a match later in the night. Fans were thrilled to see the former NXT Champion look so confident in his first promo on the Raw Brand and were happy to see WWE put him in a match with a main eventer right off the bat. But there was one change the fans weren't happy with — WWE scrapped Lee's original "Limitless" entrance theme song and replaced it with a generic rock theme. Lee used that first theme, which he personally rapped, throughout his NXT run and had made it one of the most recognizable in the company.

