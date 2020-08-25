WWE Fans Are Fuming Over Keith Lee's Entrance Theme Change
Keith Lee made his debut on Monday Night Raw this week by interrupting and challenging Randy Orton to a match later in the night. Fans were thrilled to see the former NXT Champion look so confident in his first promo on the Raw Brand and were happy to see WWE put him in a match with a main eventer right off the bat. But there was one change the fans weren't happy with — WWE scrapped Lee's original "Limitless" entrance theme song and replaced it with a generic rock theme. Lee used that first theme, which he personally rapped, throughout his NXT run and had made it one of the most recognizable in the company.
You can see some of the negative reaction to the change in the list below. Do you agree with WWE's decision, or did they make a big mistake? Let your voice be heard in the comments!
Nobody
Who asked them to change Keith Lee’s theme😐 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/woIdW4Vr23— jojo👨🏾🍳 (@tweetosjoe) August 25, 2020
Even Orton Hates It
Orton had the same reaction as everyone to Keith Lee's new theme #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/FCChDStkFo— DRADE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) August 25, 2020
Not So Sure About This One
NXT Production team was in the booth for Keith Lee’s theme like pic.twitter.com/AItqny8CPO— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) August 25, 2020
Keith Is Not Happy
Keith Lee’s new theme... #WWERAW. pic.twitter.com/8fJIDieCow— 🌚NEW Dreezydrell🌚 (@dreezydrell) August 25, 2020
Good News, Bad News
Good news: Keith Lee is a main eventer! 😁
Bad news: they changed his fucking entrance music to some generic shit 😭 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/moaBojqBy4— ❌CULT OF PERSONALITY❌ (@JsmallSAINTS) August 25, 2020
Accurate
My face when I realized they changed Keith Lee’s entrance music. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nxnY0OCv6N— Delia Enriquez (@dfiregirl4) August 25, 2020
Loud Noises!
WHY WOULD YOU CHANGE KEITH LEE'S MUSIC TO SOMETHING SUPER GENERIC?!?!— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 25, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.