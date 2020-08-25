Keith Lee Debuts on WWE Raw by Interrupting and Challenging Randy Orton

Keith Lee made his Monday Night Raw debut this week, and "The Limitless One" wasted no time stepping up to one of the biggest stars on the roster. An hour into the show Randy Orton walked out to the ring and cut a promo about how he had failed to beat Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam and was furious that McIntrye had the nerve to mock him with his show-opening promo. Orton tried to call out McIntyre, but was suddenly interrupted by the former NXT Champion. Lee mad his way to the ring, grabbed a microphone and introduced himself to Orton and the WWE audience.

He then dared Orton to take part in a match on Raw tonight. Orton seemed game at first, but then rolled out the ring while saying "Maybe later."

After a commercial break, WWE announced that the match between the two was official.

In an interview with ComicBook earlier in the day, McIntyre talked about his history with Lee and his potential on the Raw roster.

"I'm excited. He's a great addition to our roster," McIntyre said. "And I myself being a bigger guy, he's even bigger than me and he can do it all, wrestling such a hybrid style. So I think he's going to make a really big impact."

"We do have history," he later added. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."

What did you think of Lee's first promo? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.