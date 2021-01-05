WWE Fans Loved Alicia Fox's Return for Raw Legends Night

WWE fans loved Alicia Fox's return to television during Legends Night on Monday Night Raw! Fox probably has one of the most notorious exits in recent memory as the WWE legend reportedly had some major troubles back stage that even resulted in the WWE reportedly offering her help. It's been fairly quiet on that front since Fox's exit from WWE television back in 2019, so fans were quite curious when she was announced as one of the many legends who would be returning as part of the special Legends Night to kick off the Monday Night Raw of 2021.

Fox made her appearance during the episode following a segment reminding fans that Angel Garza had won the 24/7 Championship during a special New Year's Eve event for TikTok. Garza is seen celebrating his new title with Fox, but she soon turns down his pick up line with the same amount of moxy that fans had come to love.

Fans loved seeing Fox in the segment and noted how great she looks after missing from WWE television for so long. Some fans are even taking to social media to ask for her return to action in the future. Read on to see how WWE fans are reacting to Alicia Fox's return, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!