Two Championship Matches Confirmed for March 15 WWE Raw

✖

After hosting WWE Championships in each of the last two weeks, the March 15 episode of Monday Night Raw will see two other titles be put on the line. Following his victory over Riddle last week, Mustafa Ali will get a shot at the former UFC star's United States Championship, while the New Day will challenge The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander beat Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston for the titles back in December, but the 10-time champs put themselves back in the picture when Woods pinned Benjamin this week.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Fastlane, takes place on March 21. Here's what been confirmed for the show so far:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

Following that, WWE will turn its full attention to WrestleMania 37. The company released information regarding ticket sales for the two-day event on Monday.

"WWE today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania presented by Snickers, will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16 starting at 10 a.m. ET. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else," the release read. "Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased here. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees. Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register here.

"WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming," the announcement continued.