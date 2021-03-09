WWE Announces When WrestleMania 37 Tickets Will Go On Sale

✖

WrestleMania 37 is slated for April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and during this week's Monday Night Raw WWE finally confirmed when fans will be able to buy tickets for the event. After a show-opening segment involving The Miz, a commercial aired confirming single tickets and limited combo tickets will be available online on March 16.

This will be the first WWE pay-per-view with live fans since the Elimination Chamber 2020 event. Since then, shows have either been held in the empty Performance Center or the WWE ThunderDome.

Two matches have been confirmed for the show so far — Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Beliar.

