WWE Announces When WrestleMania 37 Tickets Will Go On Sale
WrestleMania 37 is slated for April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and during this week's Monday Night Raw WWE finally confirmed when fans will be able to buy tickets for the event. After a show-opening segment involving The Miz, a commercial aired confirming single tickets and limited combo tickets will be available online on March 16.
This will be the first WWE pay-per-view with live fans since the Elimination Chamber 2020 event. Since then, shows have either been held in the empty Performance Center or the WWE ThunderDome.
#WrestleMania Tickets will be available NEXT TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/c4BVWParv8— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
Two matches have been confirmed for the show so far — Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Beliar.
This story is developing...