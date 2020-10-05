Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Returning to WWE Raw Tonight

✖

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were forced to miss a title defense at Clash of Champions at the end of September (reportedly for COVID-19-related reasons). Since then the two have been keeping tabs on social media, and broke the news on Sunday night that they've been given the green light to appear on this week's Raw. Jax made the announcement by writing, "Guess who is going to be on #RAW tomorrow night, kicking some ASH, retaining some titles, with a fresh weave and looking DAMN GOOD! I'll give you a hint...NOT my tag partner. I mean, she will be there, but she won't have a fresh weave."

WWE confirmed last week that the two will still defend their tag titles against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, but WWE hasn't confirmed whether or not that match will happen tonight.

This week's Raw is headlined by a six-man tag match between Drew McIntyre & The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Bray Wyatt will also make an appearance to confront Kevin Owens, hyping up Owens' match with The Fiend on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

The show will also serve as the final night of television before the 2020 WWE Draft. One of the big questions surrounding this year's Draft is whether or not NXT will be involved given its status as WWE's third brand. Triple H was once again asked about it during the post-show for Sunday night's NXT TakeOver 31 event.

"When I say 'not knowing what is happening in the Draft' right now, my not knowing probably means, more than likely I would imagine, and just going off of what we've seen with commercials and everything, that we won't be," he said. "Now, that can always change this week. But a lot of talent have come up from the Performance Center... from NXT to Raw, to SmackDown over the last 12 months, I want to say the numbers, well it's in the high teens over the last 12 months. So there's been a lot of movement and a lot of activity. I'm always for what is best for talent.

"So when the conversations are had, we try to have as much advance notice for when talent is coming in or going out, that we can plan for it appropriately both on the exit and the entrance — for all sides," he continued. "But sometimes that can't happen, and sometimes it's short notice. For the most part though, we have a fair amount of advanced notice, and we have time to be able to move on stuff... No matter how it goes, we'll be ready to make it work."