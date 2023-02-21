WWE Raw Preview (Feb 20, 2022): Edge's Title Match, Presidents' Day

With Elimination Chamber 2023 behind them, WWE will now turn its full attention to WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2 beginning with this week's Monday Night Raw. The big headliner for the show is a United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Edge, as the latter announced he'd be taking on the young champ following his mixed-tag team victory over Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley this past weekend. With John Cena's comeback to Raw already announced and Edge vs. Balor still rumored for WrestleMania, all signs point to some interference sabotaging "The Rated-R Superstar's" chance at becoming a two-time United States Champion.

The Hall of Famer technically held the title way back in 2001, but that was during the days of The Invasion when certain titles still had their WCW labeling. He held it for a mere six days in November 2001 before it was unified with Test's Intercontinental Championship at that year's Survivor Series.

WWE Monday Night Raw Feb. 20, 2023 Card

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. Edge

Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

Despite Cena's acting career causing a massive decrease in his in-ring time, Theory has consistently been confident in interviews about eventually getting a match with the 16-time world champion.

"It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I'm in the ring with John Cena, man, I don't know what to say. I don't know what I'm gonna say. I don't know. I have no idea just because like you're saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we'd actually have for a story. Man that's just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure," Theory told the New York Post last June.

