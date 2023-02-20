John Cena's WWE Return Date Revealed

While the days of John Cena being a full-time member of the WWE roster are in the rear view, the 16-time world champion never spends too long away from the squared circle. Cena returned to WWE in Summer 2021 to embark on a multi-week feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, culminating in a WWE SummerSlam bout that ultimately saw Cena come up short. Outside of two one-off appearances in 2022, Cena has been largely absent from WWE programming. That said, reports have indicated that he will have a presence at April's WWE WrestleMania 39, as he is expected to lock up with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at the two-night event.

That rumored feud could kick off as soon as two weeks from now. As announced by WWE, Cena is set to appear on the March 6th edition of Monday Night Raw in his hometown of Boston, MA. There is no word on what Cena will be doing on the show, but the press release indicates that he will be speaking before the live crowd.

As mentioned, Theory currently holds WWE gold as of this writing. This would mean a potential clash between the two at WWE WrestleMania 39 would likely end up being for the WWE United States Title. Cena is no stranger to wrestling for the star-spangled championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All, as he previously bested Rusev at WWE WrestleMania 31 and Big Show at WWE WrestleMania XX, both matches having that title on the line.

Things could change tonight, as Theory is scheduled to defend the WWE United States Championship against Edge. The Rated-R Superstar is coming off a mixed tag win over long-time rivals The Judgement Day at WWE Elimination Chamber. Rumors have hinted at this feud continuing into April, with Edge taking on Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

Regardless of what's in store for Cena on Monday Night Raw, this will likely build to his first true WWE WrestleMania match since 2019. Cena has not appeared on the event since 2020, when he faced "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match, a cinematic bout that leaned more on segments than wrestling.

