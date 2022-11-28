WWE Raw Preview (Nov. 28): Commercial-Free, Becky Lynch, WarGames Fallout

This week's Monday Night Raw (Nov. 28, 2022) takes place at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and will see the fallout from Saturday's Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view. While WWE doesn't have any more pay-per-views for the rest of the year, there will likely be a few storylines over the next few weeks that help pad things out until 2023 arrives and the build to the Royal Rumble can truly begin.

WWE dropped a video on Twitter hosted by Byron Saxton making the first two announcements about the episode — the opening hour will be commercial-free and the show will open with Becky Lynch cutting a promo. "The Man" made her in-ring return at Survivor Series and picked up the win for her team inside WarGames thanks to a diving legdrop off the cage through a table. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...