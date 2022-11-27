Triple H Reveals WWE Survivor Series WarGames Achieved Two Massive Milestones

It was quite the debut for War Games as part of tonight's WWE Survivor Series, which delivered two memorable War Games matches for the first time on the main roster, including a phenomenal match involving The Bloodline to close out the show. After the event WWE held a press conference to talk about the event and WWE as a whole, which included Triple H, and after talking about their time in Boston Triple H revealed that the event was received incredibly well across the board, saying that tonight's event was the highest grossing Survivor Series ever and the most viewed Survivor Series ever, and that the event was also the largest gate they've ever had at TD Garden.

That's quite impressive and a good sign for WarGames to make a return at some point down the line. When asked if War Games would become part of Survivor Series moving forward, he said this was incredibly well received, and that does bode well for the match type to make a return, but said they will evaluate it and see where everything fits together before locking in any future decisions.

He was also asked about possibly going to Latin America for international events after successful ones this year like Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel, and he was very open to taking WWE there in the future, and opened things up further, saying they would love to go to Australia, Japan, and all over the world.

He also didn't rule out traditional Survivor Series matches for future events either, and then addressed how far creative plans go and how they are all affected by things like injuries and other random occurrences out of anyone's control. He talked about both WarGames matches and sang the praises of the women and the men, and then also mentioned how amazing it was that Becky Lynch was so game to jump off a cage so soon after returning from her injury recovery and praising her for her fearlessness.

As for WarGames, you can find the full card with results for below.

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) def. Shotzi Blackheart

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) def. Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn def. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women's War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

AJ Styles def. Finn Balor

