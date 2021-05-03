WWE Raw: Two Title Matches, WrestleMania Backlash Preview Announced for May 3 Episode

✖

Between a reported COVID outbreak last month and falling ratings, WWE's Monday Night Raw has been stuck in somewhat of a rut since WrestleMania 37. But it looks like the company is trying to bounce back with this week's episode, announcing three big matches days in advance. After winning the Raw Tag Team Championships in their first bout as a duo at WrestleMania, AJ Styles and Omos will return to the Red Brand to take on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston with the titles on the line. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will also have their women's tag titles up for grabs, taking on Lana and Naomi.

Finally, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face either Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman in a non-title match during the show. Lashley is scheduled to face both men at WrestleMania Backlash, but WWE isn't revealing who his opponent for tonight will be.

"Bobby Lashley says he can take down Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman anytime in a head-to-head situation," WWE.com's preview read. "The WWE Champion will get a chance to prove those words right this Monday night on Raw as he collides with either McIntyre or Strowman. The ever-confident Lashley is two weeks away from putting his title on the line against both men in a massive Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, May 16, after Strowman earned his way into the bout last week with a win over McIntyre. Which foe will clash with The All Mighty, and who will earn a major victory ahead of WrestleMania Backlash?"

"The All Mighty" has looked dominant on Raw since retaining against McIntyre at WrestleMania, but he's had to do it without the support of The Hurt Business after WWE chose to split the group up prior to Mania.

"It hurt my heart, to tell you the truth... it hurt my heart because it was something very special and in the wrestling business it's very seldom that really special things like that come together, and you can see this energy and people really get behind it, and they were," Lashley told Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast last month. "I mean, but ultimately back to All Mighty, business is business sometimes and originally The Hurt Business was started by MVP and myself. And then we brought two people on that really deserved a chance and they took it, they ran with it. But the business is not over, The Hurt Business is not over. We're just making some adjustments and I think that within the next few weeks we'll see how those adjustments pan out."

Are these three matches enough to get you excited for Raw this week? Let us know in the comments below!